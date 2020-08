Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Brewers on Saturday to earn his second save of the season.

Iglesias made quick work of Milwaukee's 2-4 hitters to close the door, his third straight scoreless appearance. The right-hander had 12 losses last year and an ERA north of 5.00 in non-save situations, but he looks like a different pitcher when he has a lead to protect. Michael Lorenzen has been struggling (11.81 ERA) and is not a serious threat to Iglesias' job right now.