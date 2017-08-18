Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Cubs for 22nd save

Iglesias struck out three batters during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 22nd save of the season during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Iglesias has now converted 10 consecutive saves and struck out 32 batters through 24 innings during that stretch. The Reds aren't going to provide their closer with oodles of save chances, but Iglesias fantasy value remains high because of his strong ratios (1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 11.5 K/9).