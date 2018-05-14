Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Dodgers for seventh save

Iglesias threw a perfect ninth inning against the Dodgers on Sunday to earn his seventh save of the season.

The right-hander sat down Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp in order to secure the Reds' first four-game sweep of the Dodgers since 1976. Iglesias had a busy week, making five appearances and collecting three of his seven saves on the season. It's uncertain if he will be available Monday after pitching four of the last five days.