Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out season with 28th save
Iglesias allowed a solo home run to Albert Almora on Sunday, but ultimately nailed down the win for his 28th save of the season.
The 27-year-old ended the year on a bit of a slide -- he allowed at least one run in each of his final four appearances (six runs total). However, the season on the whole was an unqualified success, with Iglesias posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 92:27 K:BB while going 28-for-30 in save situations. The Reds will be a losing team again next year, but Iglesias established himself as an upper-tier closer this season and will likely be a hot commodity in fantasy drafts next spring.
More News
