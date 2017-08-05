Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 19th save of 2017 on Friday
Iglesias allowed no runs on one hit and one walk to earn his 19th save Friday against the Cardinals.
Iglesias was protecting a one-run lead and put a pair of runners on base with just one out before recording a fly out and strike out to nail down the victory. He's been an outstanding fantasy option, as he boasts a 1.84 ERA along with a 1.01 WHIP while blowing just a single save in 20 opportunities.
