Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Converts eighth save

Iglesias threw a perfect ninth inning Saturday against the Giants, striking out two batters to get his eighth save of the year.

Iglesias has had three scoreless outings since complaining about his usage patterns, converting two save chances in the process. He's up to 31 strikeouts in 19.2 innings, striking out batters at a pace far exceeding his previous seasons.

