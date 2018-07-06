Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Converts five-out save

Iglesias recorded the final five outs of Friday's game against the Cubs to earn his 17th save of the season. He gave up one hit and issued an intentional walk.

Iglesias has had a couple stumbles in recent days -- he blew a save chance Tuesday and allowed two runs in a non-save situation last Sunday -- but his overall body of work this season is stellar. He's posted a 2.63 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB in 37.2 innings. While there's a chance the Reds trade him to a team with an established endgamer, Iglesias is firmly entrenched as the closer with his current club.