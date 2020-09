Iglesias threw two scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing one walk while striking out three en route to his seventh save of the season.

Iglesias retired the side in order in the eighth with the Reds leading 8-5, and finished the game out after Cincinnati padded its lead with two more runs in the top of the ninth. With that, Iglesias helped snapped an 0-3-6 skid for the team in its last nine series. He's clearly still the closer even with Archie Bradley now in town.