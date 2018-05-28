Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Could return Wednesday

Iglesias (biceps) could return Wednesday in Arizona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

He threw a side session Monday, and manager Jim Riggleman said everything is pointing in the right direction, so it sounds like he may only miss the minimum 10 days. Jared Hughes has recorded a pair of saves for the Reds while Iglesias has been sidelined with a sore left (non-throwing) biceps.

More News
Our Latest Stories