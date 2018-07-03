Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Earns 16th save
Iglesias struck out two in a clean inning of work to earn his 16th save of the season Monday against the White Sox. He struck out two.
Iglesias came out firing in this one, throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes as he sat down the side in order. He was touched up for a pair of runs in his previous outing, but that wasn't a save situation and he is now 16-for-18 in such opportunities this season.
