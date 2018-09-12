Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Earns 26th save
Iglesias had one walk and one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.
Iglesias threw only eight of his 15 pitches for strikes, but induced a double play after walking Yasmani Grandal to escape unscathed. The 28-year-old has converted 26-of-30 save opportunities this season with a 2.51 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB across 64.2 innings.
