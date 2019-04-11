Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Earns first save
Iglesias struck out the side without allowing a baserunner to earn his first save of the season Wednesday against the Marlins.
Iglesias entered the game in the ninth inning with the Reds up one run and needed just 14 pitches to secure his first save of the season. He had allowed at least one earned run in each of his first three appearances of the season, racking up two losses in the process. After murmurings of the Reds not using Iglesias as a traditional closer this season, it's still not clear exactly how he'll be deployed as this was just the second save recorded by the team this season.
