Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Earns four-out save
Iglesias struck out one while working around a hit and two walks across 1.1 innings to earn his 29th save in Thursday's 4-2 win over Miami.
It wasn't his sharpest outing but Iglesias still got the job done, giving him 29 saves in 33 chances this season. After allowing a run in three consecutive appearances to end August, the 28-year-old has been scored on just once in September, lowering his ERA to 2.38.
