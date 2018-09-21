Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Earns four-out save

Iglesias struck out one while working around a hit and two walks across 1.1 innings to earn his 29th save in Thursday's 4-2 win over Miami.

It wasn't his sharpest outing but Iglesias still got the job done, giving him 29 saves in 33 chances this season. After allowing a run in three consecutive appearances to end August, the 28-year-old has been scored on just once in September, lowering his ERA to 2.38.