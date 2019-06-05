Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Ends save drought
Iglesias struck out two and worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals, notching his 12th save in the process.
The save was Iglesias' first since May 24, with the closer only logging two appearances in between with the Reds not needing to protect any narrow late-inning leads in the preceding 11 days. Iglesias has now converted each of his last six save chances and is riding an 11-appearance scoreless streak.
