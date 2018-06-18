Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Escapes trouble, earns 10th save

Iglesias allowed one run on three hits across 1.1 innings but escaped with his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Iglesias actually struggled even more than his line would indicate, allowing an RBI double with two outs in the eighth with the potential tying run thrown out at home on the same play. He was spotted another couple of runs in the top of the ninth, both of which came in handy as he was scored upon again in the bottom of the inning. Iglesias has been shaky of late, allowing at least one earned run in four of his last eight outings while also recording a loss and a blown save during that span.