Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Four-out save Monday

Iglesias recorded a four-out save Monday against the Cubs.

Reds manager Bryan Price had to turn to Iglesias with two outs in the eighth after Wandy Peralta put two runners on, and Iglesias rallied to strike out Anthony Rizzo after pitching around Kris Bryant. He was perfect in the ninth, pitching on back-to-back days.

