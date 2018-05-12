Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Gets save for second straight game

Iglesias got the save against the Dodgers on Friday, striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning to close out the Reds' 6-2 victory.

Iglesias hadn't been getting enough work to be an impact fantasy closer in the early going but this was his second straight game with a save to bring his total on the season up to six. His excellent 1.45 ERA and 0.86 suggest he could be a solid source of saves should he start to get more chances to do so.