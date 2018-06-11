Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Given an extra day to rest

Jared Hughes got the save Sunday to give Iglesias an extra day to rest, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Iglesias had pitched on three consecutive days earlier in the week (Wednesday-Friday), picking up a loss on the third of those days. There doesn't appear to be an injury right now, though Iglesias last month had a trip to the DL with a biceps injury on his non-throwing arm, so it'll bear watching to see if there's any sort of recurrence.

