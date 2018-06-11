Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Given an extra day to rest
Jared Hughes got the save Sunday to give Iglesias an extra day to rest, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Iglesias had pitched on three consecutive days earlier in the week (Wednesday-Friday), picking up a loss on the third of those days. There doesn't appear to be an injury right now, though Iglesias last month had a trip to the DL with a biceps injury on his non-throwing arm, so it'll bear watching to see if there's any sort of recurrence.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches save in return from DL•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from DL•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Could return Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Hits DL with non-throwing biceps injury•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on DL with undisclosed injury•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in eighth inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana