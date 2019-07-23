Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Gives up grand slam
Iglesias blew the save Monday against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two in two thirds of an inning.
Iglesias was called into action with none out in the eighth inning, with a three run lead and a runner on first. He promptly loaded the bases before allowing a one-out grand slam to Tyler Saladino, who owned a .321 OPS on the season heading into Monday's game. Iglesias was unable to finish the inning but was spared a loss when the Reds reclaimed the lead in the top of the ninth. The poor outing raised his season ERA to 4.60.
