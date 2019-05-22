Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Grabs 10th save

Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

Iglesias was called upon to close out a three-run lead in the ninth inning. After allowing a leadoff single, Iglesias slammed the door shut by inducing a line out and double-play to end the contest. After starting the season on a shaky note, Iglesias has turned in six consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's struck out seven batters across 6.2 frames.