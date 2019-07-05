Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Grabs 16th save

Iglesias allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 16th save of the season Thursday against the Brewers.

Iglesias didn't record a save between June 10 and June 29 but now has three in the last five days. His 4.06 ERA remains the highest mark of his career since his rookie season back in 2015.

