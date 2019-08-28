Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Grabs 27th save

Iglesias allowed two hits and struck out one across 1.1 innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Marlins.

Iglesias was handed a relatively comfortable three-run lead, but looked sharp in recording the final four outs of the contest. He entered the game with the tying run at the plate, but got out of the jam by retiring Martin Prado. While he allowed two hits in the final frame, both were only base hits, one of which didn't leave the infield. It was a bounceback effort for Iglesias, who had surrendered three earned runs across his last 1.1 innings of work.