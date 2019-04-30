Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Grabs first win
Iglesias (1-3) picked up the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Mets, giving up one hit and one walks over two scoreless innings of relief while striking out four.
Entering a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning, Iglesias shut down New York's bats and got rewarded for his efforts when Jesse Winker took Edwin Diaz deep in the top of the ninth. The Reds closer now sports a 3.14 ERA and 23:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings with a win, six saves and a hold in 12 appearances.
