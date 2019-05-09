Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Grabs seventh save
Iglesias allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against Oakland.
Iglesias pitched for the first time since raising concern about his usage, appearing in a save situation. While his performance was a bit rocky -- he allowed a walk and double to allow the tying run to come to the plate -- Iglesias ultimately came through to record his seventh save of the season. While he has an ugly 4.34 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, Iglesias has struggled mostly in non-save situations and has now converted five of his six most recent save chances.
