Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on DL with undisclosed injury

Iglesias was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.

He has not pitched since blowing a save on May 19 against the Cubs. Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated as a corresponding move. Amir Garrett, David Hernandez, Jared Hughes and Lorenzen could all be options to fill in while Iglesias is out.

