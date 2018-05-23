Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on DL with undisclosed injury
Iglesias was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.
He has not pitched since blowing a save on May 19 against the Cubs. Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated as a corresponding move. Amir Garrett, David Hernandez, Jared Hughes and Lorenzen could all be options to fill in while Iglesias is out.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in eighth inning•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Dodgers for seventh save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Gets save for second straight game•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up fifth save against Dodgers•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up first win•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows first save•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...