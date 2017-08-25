Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Locks down 24th save Thursday

Iglesias picked up his 24th save Thursday against the Cubs after allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

It didn't look like Iglesias was going to get a chance in this one, but Pedro Strop's eighth-inning meltdown allowed Cincinnati to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. Iglesias faced the minimum three batters, as his lone baserunner allowed was caught stealing second.