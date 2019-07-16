Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Locks down five-out save

Iglesias struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings Monday, earning the save over the Cubs.

Since giving up seven runs in two outings to end June, Iglesias has made five straight scoreless appearances in July. During that span, he's gone 1-0 with three saves and lowered his ERA to 3.79.

