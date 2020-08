Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Iglesias blew a save in Thursday's game, but he was able to get right back into action with a clear outing Friday. The 30-year-old is now 3-for-4 in save chances this year. He's pitched to a rough 6.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts in eight innings and will likely remain in the closer role despite some mild inconsistency.