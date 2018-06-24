Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Logs 13th save
Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Cubs, picking up his 13th save of the season.
He did not strike anyone out, but now has four saves on four chances in the last week. There is no debating Iglesias' talent, the one knock coming into the year was that he may not get a ton of save opportunities because the Reds wouldn't win many games and he could be traded to a contender at the trade deadline. The team got off to a bad start, but has now won 10 of their last 12 games, so the save chances have been coming at a higher frequency of late.
