Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Make spring training debut

Iglesias made his spring training debut Monday against the Cubs, allowing a run on one hit, one walk and one wild pitch over one inning, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I felt really good today," Iglesias said through an interpreter. "My pitches were there, my velocity was there. That's my main focus right now -- keep throwing my pitches and get ready for Opening Day."

Injuries were not a part of the Reds' decision to delay Iglesias's debut, and the Reds put a positive spin on his outing. "It was really good to see Iglesias get out there and get the first one out of the way," Reds manager David Bell said. "I thought he was throwing the ball well. In some ways, it looked like he hadn't been out there. But the velocity was there. I think he was trying to find his groove a little bit."