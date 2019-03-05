Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Make spring training debut
Iglesias made his spring training debut Monday against the Cubs, allowing a run on one hit, one walk and one wild pitch over one inning, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I felt really good today," Iglesias said through an interpreter. "My pitches were there, my velocity was there. That's my main focus right now -- keep throwing my pitches and get ready for Opening Day."
Injuries were not a part of the Reds' decision to delay Iglesias's debut, and the Reds put a positive spin on his outing. "It was really good to see Iglesias get out there and get the first one out of the way," Reds manager David Bell said. "I thought he was throwing the ball well. In some ways, it looked like he hadn't been out there. But the velocity was there. I think he was trying to find his groove a little bit."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...