Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nabs 15th save
Iglesias struck out one and hit a batter but did not allow an earned run in the ninth inning to record the save Wednesday against the Brewers.
Iglesias entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and had little trouble closing out the contest to record his 15th save of the season. It was his second consecutive scoreless outing since surrendering seven earned runs across two appearances to close out June. Encouragingly, he's recorded each of the Reds' past two saves, though he will likely continue to cede at least some opportunities to Michael Lorenzen as the season wears on.
