Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nabs 27th save

Iglesias got the save against the Cubs on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Reds' 2-1 victory.

He didn't record a strikeout but it was still an easy outing for the right-hander, who bagged his 27th save of the season. He's having a solid season despite playing on a last-place club in Cincinnati, with this outing lowering his ERA to 2.47 and his WHIP to 1.05 through 65.2 innings.