Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nabs 33rd save

Iglesias gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless 10th inning Wednesday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The Reds closer remains perfect in September, converting all six of his save chances without allowing a run over eight appearances. Iglesias sports a 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 86:21 K:BB through 64.1 innings on the season.