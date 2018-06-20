Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 11th save Wednesday

Iglesias gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Tigers.

June hasn't been the best month for Iglesias, as he's been scored upon in three of his seven appearances, but he's converted both his save chances and still has a solid 2.37 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings on the year.