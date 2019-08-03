Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 21st save

Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 21st save of the season in a 5-2 win over Atlanta.

The Reds closer almost literally had Michael Lorenzen looking over his shoulder in this one -- after throwing 1.1 perfect innings of his own as the setup man, Lorenzen stayed in the game in right field, just in case -- but Iglesias breezed through the heart of Atlanta's order in the ninth. The Cuban right-hander now sports a 4.21 ERA and 62:19 K:BB through 47 innings on the year.