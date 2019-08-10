Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 23rd save

Iglesias gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Cubs.

After serving up homers in three straight appearances in mid-July, Iglesias has righted the ship and been absolutely dominant, posting a 0.00 ERA and 9:0 K:BB through his last 7.1 innings while converting all six of his save chances. The 29-year-old now sports a 3.93 ERA and 65:19 K:BB through 50.1 innings on the year.