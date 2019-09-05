Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 29th save

Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 29th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander has been struggling lately, getting scored upon in five of his last 10 appearances, but he was able to get the job done Wednesday. Iglesias has a 4.47 ERA and 78:20 K:BB through 58.1 innings as he closes in on his second straight 30-save season.