Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Nails down 32nd save

Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 32nd save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cubs.

The Reds closer has been almost flawless in September, converting all five of his save chances with a 0.00 ERA, 0.29 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through seven innings. Iglesias has already set a new career high in saves, but his 4.12 ERA and 3-11 record on the year indicate how much of a struggle it's been, despite his dazzling current form.