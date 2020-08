Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against Cleveland on Monday to earn his first save of the season.

He struggled in a pair of non-save situations to begin the year, continuing a trend from 2019, but Iglesias can turn it on when has a lead to protect. The right-hander was dialing it up to 96 mph seemingly with ease Monday, inducing six swinging strikes on 14 pitches. Iglesias has pitched three of the last four days after appearing just once over the first week of action.