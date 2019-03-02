Reds' Raisel Iglesias: No game action yet
Iglesias hasn't pitched in any spring training games yet, nor has teammate David Hernandez, as part of a plan by the Reds to ease them into the season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He did pitch in live batting practice Friday, however.
Manager David Bell discussed the team's plans to ease Iglesias in. "It was a conversation that he and [pitching coach] Derek Johnson had early," Bell said. "Based on the outcome of that conversation, they decided to just take it a little bit slower. Nothing to do with any health. There was no health involved in the discussion. It was more of he wanted a little extra work before he got in a game. From that conversation, they developed the plan."
