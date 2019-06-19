Reds' Raisel Iglesias: No role change

Iglesias once again pitched in the eighth inning Tuesday, giving way to Michael Lorenzen for the save chance in the ninth, but manager David Bell said afterward that there has been no role change at the back of the bullpen, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The skipper has made it clear that he will use Iglesias in the highest-leverage spot, regardless of inning, and for the second consecutive day, there was an urgency to get outs in the eighth. "If [Yuli] Gurriel came up in that inning, that's where the game was going to be. We wanted Iggy. That was the game. So he pitched," Bell said. Iglesias currently has a career-worst 1.39 WHIP through 31 innings -- his previous career high was 1.14 -- but he's improved his strikeout and home-run rates from last year and in turn has shaved his FIP down to 3.49 (from 4.23).