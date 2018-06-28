Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 15th save Wednesday
Iglesias worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Braves.
While he didn't notch a strikeout, the Braves couldn't get a ball out of the infield off Iglesias. He's a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances in June, posting a 2.31 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings on the month.
