Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 20th save
Iglesias picked up the save Friday against the Phillies, as he surrendered one run (zero earned) on two hits across 1.1 innings.
Iglesias entered the game with a three-run lead, and after allowing one run to score, he managed to slam the door. The 29-year-old right-hander has been excellent in 2018, posting a 2.14 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 46.1 innings. Following Friday's outing, he hasn't given up an earned run over his previous seven appearances.
