Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 22nd save of year

Iglesias struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and no walks.

Iglesias pitched in his first save opportunity since July 29, and is now 22-for-25 in save chances on the year. The righty has a 2.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP to go along with a 52:15 K:BB in 50 innings. Iglesias continues to be a dependable closer even though he plays for a struggling Reds team.