Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 23rd save Friday

Iglesias walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Braves.

He's now converted 11 straight save chances dating back to late June, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB in his last 25 innings. Iglesias' strikeout rate is on the upswing as well, as he's now fanned multiple batters in five of his last six outings for an 18.8 K/9 over that strtetch.