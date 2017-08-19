Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 23rd save Friday
Iglesias walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Braves.
He's now converted 11 straight save chances dating back to late June, posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB in his last 25 innings. Iglesias' strikeout rate is on the upswing as well, as he's now fanned multiple batters in five of his last six outings for an 18.8 K/9 over that strtetch.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Cubs for 22nd save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up 21st save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches two-inning save Friday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 19th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Racks up 18th save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches two-inning save Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...