Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches 31st save

Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to earn the save against Arizona on Sunday.

Iglesias faced little resistance from the Diamondbacks, needing only 13 pitches, eight of which were strikes, to retire the side in order. After a pair of rough outings to end August, the 29-year-old has been nearly unhittable in September, allowing one base knock and no runs in six innings while striking out eight batters. He has successfully converted 31 of 36 save opportunities this season.