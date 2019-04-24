Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches fifth save
Iglesias secured his fifth save of the season by allowing one hit during a scoreless ninth inning versus the Braves on Tuesday. He did not strike out or walk a batter.
Iglesias looked to be in trouble as he gave up a leadoff double to Matt Joyce, but he promptly retired the top-three hitters of Atlanta's lineup to preserve the one-run lead. The 29-year-old has converted five of six saves and has a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 10.2 innings.
