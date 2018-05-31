Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches save in return from DL

Iglesias (biceps) converted his ninth save of the season Wednesday in the Reds' 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He retired four of the seven hitters he faced, scattering three base hits.

After throwing a bullpen session Monday without incident, Iglesias was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's series finale and was immediately summoned for a save chance. Iglesias entered the contest with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed an infield single to put the tying run at the plate, but notched a strikeout to end the threat. He then worked around back-to-back singles to lead off the ninth inning by putting away the final three batters. Though Iglesias needed 26 pitches to collect the save, an off day Thursday should provide sufficient rest and keep the righty available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener in San Diego.