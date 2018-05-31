Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches save in return from DL
Iglesias (biceps) converted his ninth save of the season Wednesday in the Reds' 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks. He retired four of the seven hitters he faced, scattering three base hits.
After throwing a bullpen session Monday without incident, Iglesias was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's series finale and was immediately summoned for a save chance. Iglesias entered the contest with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed an infield single to put the tying run at the plate, but notched a strikeout to end the threat. He then worked around back-to-back singles to lead off the ninth inning by putting away the final three batters. Though Iglesias needed 26 pitches to collect the save, an off day Thursday should provide sufficient rest and keep the righty available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener in San Diego.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Returns from DL•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Could return Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Hits DL with non-throwing biceps injury•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on DL with undisclosed injury•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in eighth inning•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Dodgers for seventh save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....