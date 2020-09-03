Iglesias (2-2) recorded the win Wednesday against the Cardinals after allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The 30-year-old entered during the eighth in a 3-3 tie and stranded a runner, and he was able to work through some trouble in the top of the ninth to give the Reds a chance to get the walkoff victory, which they did. Iglesias has a 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 12 innings while converting four of five save chances, and he's set to remain the team's closer despite the acquisition of Archie Bradley earlier this week.