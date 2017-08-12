Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches two-inning save Friday

Iglesias gave up one run on four hits and a walk over two innings while striking out four to pick up his 20th save of the season in Friday's 11-10 win over the Brewers.

On a night when neither team's pitching staff seemed capable of getting the job done, Iglesias acted as his own setup man and didn't flinch after a solo shot by Jonathan Villar in the ninth inning got Milwaukee within a run. The 27-year-old righty now has a 1.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB in 57.2 innings on the season while blowing only one save, and only the Reds' inability to consistently hand him leads has kept Iglesias out of the upper tier of fantasy closers.