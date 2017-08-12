Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches two-inning save Friday
Iglesias gave up one run on four hits and a walk over two innings while striking out four to pick up his 20th save of the season in Friday's 11-10 win over the Brewers.
On a night when neither team's pitching staff seemed capable of getting the job done, Iglesias acted as his own setup man and didn't flinch after a solo shot by Jonathan Villar in the ninth inning got Milwaukee within a run. The 27-year-old righty now has a 1.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB in 57.2 innings on the season while blowing only one save, and only the Reds' inability to consistently hand him leads has kept Iglesias out of the upper tier of fantasy closers.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 19th save of 2017 on Friday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Racks up 18th save Wednesday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches two-inning save Sunday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 16th save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Perfect in four-out save Saturday•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Pitches around two hits for 14th save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...